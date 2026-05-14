OKC Thunder Schedule Determined for Western Conference Finals
In this story:
For the second straight season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have advanced to the Western Conference Finals. There are still plenty of questions ahead of this Western Conference Finals trip for the Oklahoma City Thunder, most notably who the team will play, and if All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams will be available for this best-of-seven set. Though, one of the questions was answered by the NBA on Wednesday night when the league announced the Western Conference Finals schedule.
The Oklahoma City Thunder own home court throughout the playoffs and now know how the slate will shape up regardless of if the San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals series ends in Friday's Game 6 with the Spurs advancing or goes the distance with a Game 7 on Sunday night.
Oklahoma City is still the favorites to repeat as NBA Champions which would be the first time the league crowned a repeat winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.
Oklahoma City Thunder 2026 Western Conference Finals Schedule
OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Schedule
IF Spurs win in Game 6
- Game 1: May 18, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game 2: May 20, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game 3: May 22, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs
- Game 4: May 24, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs
- Game 5: May 26, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, If Needed
- Game 6: May 28, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, If Needed
- Game 7: May 30, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, If Needed
IF Spurs vs. Timberwolves Plays a Game 7
- Game 1: May 20, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game 2: May 22, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game 3: May 24, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game 4: May 26, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game 5: May 28, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves, If Needed
- Game 6: May 30, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves, If Needed
- Game 7: June 1, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves, If Needed
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network.Follow Rylan_Stiles