OKC Thunder Schedule Determined for Western Conference Finals

For the second straight season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have advanced to the Western Conference Finals. There are still plenty of questions ahead of this Western Conference Finals trip for the Oklahoma City Thunder, most notably who the team will play, and if All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams will be available for this best-of-seven set. Though, one of the questions was answered by the NBA on Wednesday night when the league announced the Western Conference Finals schedule.

The Oklahoma City Thunder own home court throughout the playoffs and now know how the slate will shape up regardless of if the San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals series ends in Friday's Game 6 with the Spurs advancing or goes the distance with a Game 7 on Sunday night.

Oklahoma City is still the favorites to repeat as NBA Champions which would be the first time the league crowned a repeat winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.

Jan 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots and scores a basket as San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder 2026 Western Conference Finals Schedule

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals Schedule

IF Spurs win in Game 6

Game 1: May 18, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game 2: May 20, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game 3: May 22, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Game 4: May 24, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Game 5: May 26, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, If Needed

Game 6: May 28, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs, If Needed

Game 7: May 30, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, If Needed

IF Spurs vs. Timberwolves Plays a Game 7

Game 1: May 20, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 2: May 22, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 3: May 24, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 4: May 26, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 5: May 28, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves, If Needed

Game 6: May 30, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves, If Needed

Game 7: June 1, NBC/Peacock, Time TBD, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves, If Needed

Western Conference Finals schedule for the Thunder vs. Spurs/Wolves pic.twitter.com/CahxRdds1l — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 14, 2026