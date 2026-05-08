Chet Holmgren Shows Superstar Potential Once Again In The Thunder's Game 2 Win Over The Lakers

OKC’s star big man is continuing to turn heads in round two.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business on Thursday night, beating the Lakers 125-107. The Thunder were in a battle to begin the game, as they were down one coming into the second half. However, after the break, OKC would come alive and pull away, outscoring the Lakers 68-49 in the second half.

A big part of both Oklahoma City’s ability to stay in the game early on and pull away at the end was due to Thunder star Chet Holmgren. To say the least, Holmgren has been on fire this postseason. The third-year big is easily having his best playoff run yet, as entering Thursday night, he was averaging 18.6 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game in the postseason.

This historic run for Holmgren only seemed to be amplified in Game 2, as he looked like the best player on the court. He led the Thunder in scoring with 22 points, as well as leading the team in rebounds with nine. That isn’t the end of Holmgren’s impressive statsheet either, as he had four steals and two blocks on the defensive side of the ball.

This led to Holmgren being the most influential player on the court Thursday, posting the best net rating of the night with a +19. OKC’s big man controlled the paint, as Laker big man Deandre Ayton only had three points on 14.3% shooting thanks to the defensive presence of Holmgren.

He might reside down low, but that doesn’t mean he can't hit shots from deep when called upon. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting doubled heavily in Game 2, the Lakers were put in a rough spot whenever the double would break. This would leave Holmgren wide open on the perimeter, as the L.A. bigs wouldn’t want to open up the paint to come guard him, and Holmgren made them pay.

On a night where three-point shooting was scarce for OKC, Holmgren made three shots from deep on 60% shooting from three. The Thunder big man has continued to perfect his game and has become a force that most opponents have trouble stopping.

Holmgren will now look to put on this same performance in a more hostile crowd, with OKC traveling to L.A. for Game 3 on Saturday night. He might still just be a young star, but Holmgren is continuing to show that he has the potential to lead Oklahoma City when needed.