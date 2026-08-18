OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Best Rating in NBA 2K27

NBA observers have debated who the best player in the world is for the past few seasons.

After a remarkable stretch that saw Denver's Nikola Jokic win three MVP awards, many fans slotted Jokic as the world's top basketball player.

Since 2024, though, when Jokic took home his most recent MVP trophy, there are a few other players who have made their case to be considered the best player in the world.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won consecutive MVPs and a Finals MVP while leading his team to a championship in 2025, earning the title of best in the world from a portion of NBA observers.

After Victor Wembanyama turned in a remarkable 2025-26 season and led the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals, some fans have argued that the 22-year-old is already the best player in the world.

Recently, NBA 2K27, the upcoming edition of a long-running video game franchise, gave GIlgeous-Alexander the crown of "best in the world" when it ranked the Thunder star as top player in this year's edition of the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander starts out the year with a 97 overall rating, just two points away from the highest rating a player can achieve.

This comes after a 2025-26 season that saw the superstar guard average 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range.

Wembanyama and Jokic also earned 97 overall ratings, checking in at No. 2 and No. 3 in NBA 2K27's initial rankings. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson rounded out the top five, each rated 96 overall.

Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to maintain his status as the video game's top player with another strong season in Oklahoma City. Led by the reigning MVP, the Thunder should once again be one of the NBA's best teams and will likely compete for another title.

As Wembanyama continues to rapidly improve, Gilgeous-Alexander could be usurped by the Spurs star as the highest rating in the video game. Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 blocks and a steal per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama was unanimously voted the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in his third season, and will likely continue to improve.

While San Antonio and Oklahoma City continue the budding rivalry between the two franchises, who met in the Western Conference Finals last season, Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama will also battle for the highest overall rating in NBA 2K27.