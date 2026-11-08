OKC Thunder Trade for Kings’ Wing Nique Clifford

Amid a three-game win-streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder have made a win-now move geared toward filling out its roster in wake of injury.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Thunder are trading for Kings’ wing Nique Clifford, the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, in exchange for two second-round picks. Interestingly, the Thunder originally drafted Clifford in the No. 24 slot before trading out and sending him to Sacramento.

Clifford is a highly interesting acquisition for OKC. A five-year player across Colorado and Colorado State, the 6-foot-5 guard-slash-wing saw a meteoric rise through the ranks. He played as a role player for several seasons before emerging as a top scoring option in Year 5, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

So far, Clifford has had an up-and-down pro career. He played in 75 games as a rookie, showing promise in averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He shot 42% overall and just 33% from three, but seemed to have laid the foundation for role-player minutes at the NBA level.

His second season has so far been non-impactful. He’s played in just 6.3 minutes per game, averaging 1.6 points on 35% shooting in taking a clear step back in the Kings’ eyes. Enough that they felt it was worth it to move on for just two second-round picks.

The Thunder’s gamble on acquiring Clifford isn’t dissimilar to nabbing 2024 draftee Jared McCain last season. They’re hoping that a young player that’s fallen out of favor with his initial team still has gas left in the tank on the developmental front.

Now, with the season somewhat in limbo with major injuries to Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have minutes to go around for Clifford.

OKC has found its stride again following back-to-back losses to the Mavericks and Rockets. But head coach Mark Daigneault has historically employed a deep rotation, which has been eaten into with injuries.

Even prior to injury, though, the Thunder had a clear need at wing, with only Jalen Williams able to slide between positions and offer talent on the perimeter. Now, through mid-season moves, Oklahoma City has bolstered its depth with the likes of Micah Peavy and Clifford.

The Thunder have back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers coming up on Nov. 10 and 11. Portland has gotten off to a quick start this season, owning a 6-3 record.