Is Micah Peavy Already OKC Thunder's Best Two-Way Player?

Oklahoma City got back in the win column on Monday, Nov. 2, with a 117-112 victory on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Thunder had lost two consecutive games after Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams suffered significant injuries, but found some stability against Cleveland.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for OKC, but the team also saw a few other solid showings in its most recent win. Rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz have stepped up for the team, and Kenrich Williams has also taken on a larger role.

With a handful of injuries, Mark Daigneault was forced to go even deeper into the bench against Cleveland, turning to Micah Peavy and Josh Dix, a pair of two-way signees.

Dix inked a deal with Oklahoma City after going undrafted in the 2026 class, while the Thunder signed Peavy to a deal after second-round pick Otega Oweh suffered a season-ending injury and was waived by the team.

Peavy was a second-round pick by New Orleans in 2025 and appeared in 61 games for the Pelicans as a rookie, averaging 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 38.5% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range.

After being signed to a two-way deal on Oct. 24, Peavy has already appeared in three games for OKC, averaging 3.3 points and two rebounds per game.

The former Texas Tech, TCU and Georgetown wing played less than five minutes in the Thunder's Oct. 28 loss to Dallas, but has logged more than 13 minutes on the floor in each of the team's last two games.

Against Houston, Peavy went 1-of-2 from the field and finished with two points and a rebound. In the Thunder's matchup with Cleveland, though, Peavy was an important part of OKC's victory.

The 25-year-old tallied eight points, five rebounds and a turnover against the Cavaliers, shooting 2-of-4 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. Peavy notched a few crucial rebounds and connected on a triple during a close game in the second half.

While his time in the NBA is limited as a two-way player, Peavy will likely continue to see the court if he turns in more performances similar to his outing in Cleveland. Peavy's 16 minutes, 13 seconds on the floor against Cleveland ranked No. 3 of all Thunder bench players and No. 8 on the team.