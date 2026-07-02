OKC Thunder Waive Two-Way Swingman Payton Sandfort

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived two-way swingman Payton Sandfort on Thursday afternoon. The Thunder inked Sandfort to a two-year two-way pact on March 2 after getting his G League rights following the 2025 NBA Draft and allowing him to recover from double shoulder surgery throughout the offseason and the start of the season.

Sandfort was able to impress as a 3-point marksman with the Thunder's G League club, the OKC Blue, which earned him the long-time expected two-way contract. At the time, the Thunder inked the Iowa product to a two year two-way contract and looked poised to bring him back on a two-way contract for the 2026-27.

However, things move fast in the NBA and these two-way spots are incredibly fluid. The Oklahoma City Thunder saw last year's two-way center Branden Carlson ink a standard roster contract in Portland to join the Trail Blazers. They have reportedly tenured a qualifying offer to Brooks Barnhizer, who should be back in Bricktown to start the season on a two-way deal. The OKC Thunder also selected Kentucky guard Otega Oweh with in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, with it appearing likely the No. 41 pick will land himself on a two-way spot.

With just one two-way spot not locked down, after the 2026 NBA Draft it was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania that the Thunder have signed Josh Dix out of the University of Creighton to a two-way pact making him the likely third two-way player alongside Barnhizer and Oweh.

This left Sandfort as the odd man out when it came to Oklahoma City's three two-way spots. It is still early in the summer, a lot can change from NBA G League rights being traded to Sandfort getting a contract elsewhere. However, it is still in play for the Iowa product to return to the OKC Blue via G League rights if things work out this summer.

With Summer League right around the corner –– for the Oklahoma City Thunder things tip-off on Saturday in Salt Lake City –- it is a bit late in the game for Sandfort to find a new Summer League home. Making it extremely likely that the Iowa sharpshooter will remain with the Thunder on their Summer League roster alongside other free agency who join the soon to be announced roster and use the Summer League circuit as an audition.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will announce their Summer League roster soon.