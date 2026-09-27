Ranking OKC Thunder's Most Promising Training Camp Contracts

Ahead of training camp for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sam Presti and company signed a few players to Exhibit 10 deals.

While these new signees likely won't make an impact for OKC in 2026-27 and may never appear on the Thunder's roster, there is a chance that a few players earn places within the organization.

Here's a ranking of which Thunder training camp signees have the most promise heading into the upcoming season.

4. Andrew Holifield

Holifield averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per game as a senior with Lamar in 2025-26.

Following his final season with the Cardinals, Holifield went undrafted in the 2026 class and signed with Oklahoma City for the Summer League.

Now, the 6-foot-10 forward returns to the organization for training camp, where he could earn a spot with the OKC Blue.

3. Robert McCray V

Following a productive five-year college career, McCray played with the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League team in 2026.

The 6-foot-4 guard spent four seasons, including a redshirt year, at Jacksonville State before playing his final collegiate campaign at Florida State.

With the Seminoles, McCray averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc.

2. Zhaire Smith

Smith was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but has played just 13 games during his NBA career.

After dealing with a handful of setbacks since being drafted, Smith shined with the OKC Blue in 2025-26, averaging 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 57.7% from the field and 45.1% from 3-point range on 2.5 attempts per game across 33 G League contests.

The former first-round pick could still have the ability to contribute on an NBA roster, even if he spends most of his time out of the rotation.

After three seasons at Santa Clara and a year at Ohio State, Tilly went undrafted in the 2026 class before playing on the Thunder's Summer League team.

As a senior with the Buckeyes, the talented big man averaged 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 23.2% from 3-point range.

Across six games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Tilly averaged six points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 53.1% from the field.

If he performs well in training camp and the G League, Tilly could follow a path similar to Branden Carlsen, who went undrafted in 2024 before earning a two-way deal in OKC, then signing a standard contract with Portland following the 2025-26 season.