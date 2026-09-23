Which OKC Two-Way Players Have Best Chance to Make Thunder's Roster?

The Oklahoma City Thunder start training camp in late September ahead of the team's preseason opener in Tulsa on Oct. 6.

OKC enters training camp with 14 players on the active roster and has one open spot remaining for the upcoming campaign.

While Sam Presti and company could elect to start the season without a full 15-man roster, there is also a chance that one of the team's current two-way players earns a standard contract.

Here's a ranking of how likely each of the Thunder's two-way players are to earn a spot on the 15-man roster.

3. Josh Dix

Dix is the Thunder's only current two-way player who went undrafted.

After not being selected in the 2026 class, Dix signed with Oklahoma City and spent the 2026 Summer League with the team.

As a senior, the former Iowa wing averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range at Creighton.

In the Summer League, Dix logged a few encouraging performances, averaging 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.

The rookie wing player's perimeter shooting is the clearest path to Dix earning a spot on the Thunder's 15-man roster.

2. Brooks Barnhizer

Barnhizer was picked No. 44 in the 2025 NBA Draft and spent his rookie season on a two-way contract with Oklahoma City.

In his debut campaign, the second-round pick appeared in 40 NBA games, averaging 1.7 points and two rebounds per contest while shooting 38% from the field. In 10 G League games, Barnhizer averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Barnhizer's rebounding ability is a valuable skill that could earn the second-year wing a spot on the Thunder's active roster, but the former Northwestern standout needs to improve on offense to have his two-way deal converted to a standard contract.

1. Otega Oweh

The No. 41 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Oweh enters his rookie year with the Thunder on a two-way contract.

The 23-year-old averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep as a senior at Kentucky.

While Oweh needs to become a more consistent shooter, the second-round pick's skill set on defense and ability to create on offense could make him the top candidate to fill OKC's final roster spot.