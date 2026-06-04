Revisiting what Thomas Sorber will Bring to OKC Thunder

For the third time in the last four seasons, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw an essential “redshirt” season for its rookie.

Star center Chet Holmgren missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, Nikola Topic missed the year following an ACL injury in the middle of his own draft cycle, and big Thomas Sorber missed this year after suffering his own ACL injury last offseason.

Now, after being eliminated in seven games by the San Antonio Spurs, many are wondering how the Thunder will upgrade their roster, and the former No. 15 pick will fit into that.

To start, Sorber has already had a fairly extensive injury history for a 20-year-old. His lone season at Georgetown was cut short due to season-ending foot surgery, and he required ACL surgery following his injury with the Thunder. In order to see the floor, he’ll first need to get fully healthy.

If he can, his premier size and length are sure to provide impact of some sort. He stands at around 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, which is tied for 11th-longest in the entire league with fellow Thunder big Chet Holmgren.

With that frame, Sorber was able to dominate defensively at Georgetown, one of a few reasons he was on the Thunder’s radar. He isn’t the fastest or most athletic big, offering slower foot-speed, but still managed 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game in wreaking havoc in the middle of the floor.

Thunder big Thomas Sorber posted 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game at Georgetown,



His 7-6 wingspan is tied for 11th-longest in the league with Chet Holmgren. pic.twitter.com/aaRgo5eqFG — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) June 3, 2026

He’s hard to move once established in the paint, and is great about defensive play-making without fouling.

There’s likely less impact to be had on the offensive end for Sorber, though he should be able to clean up easy opportunities set up by Thunder play-makers. He was an effective cutter at Georgetown, posting up fine as well. He’s not an explosive vertical athlete, but has touch on layups.

The upside with Sorber lies in his ability to pass and potentially shoot the ball. He posted 2.4 assists per game in his lone collegiate season, largely running dribble-handoffs and hitting cutters and shooters. He shot just 16% from three on low volume, but was unafraid of taking the shots, and has a workable enough form.

As far as the 2026-27 season goes, Sorber will likely be relegated to a clean-up big on offense, and a player that can hold his own in moderation on defense. His upside is sky-high with further healthy seasons and development in areas like shooting and passing, though he isn't likely to usurp major time from Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein or Jaylin Williams just yet.