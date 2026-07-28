Don't Expect the OKC Thunder to Regress Defensively in 2026-27

From the moment Mark Daigneault became the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has had a distinct identity of what makes it run. Daigneault has created a defensive powerhouse surrounding an offensive superstar, consistently leading one of, if not the best, defenses in the league each season.

Now, entering 2026-27 with a new look, it's a fair assumption to believe that OKC will take a step back on that end of the floor, especially after losing former Defensive Player of the Year finalist Lu Dort this offseason, someone who started for all six Daigneault teams. That is not necessarily the case, and there should be no reason the Thunder aren't a top-three defensive team once again.

Oklahoma City has had the best defensive rating in the NBA for two regular seasons in a row, with a solid cushion between it and the next team each season as well. The Thunder had a 106.5 team defensive rating this season, 2.4 points ahead of the Detroit Pistons in the next spot behind them.

The Thunder in years past have ensured at least four positive defenders are on the floor at all times; most of the time, especially in the starting lineup, there are five. Still, after trading a solid defender in Aaron Wiggins and an elite defender in Dort, the Thunder are still well equipped to throw out elite defensive lineups.

The Thunder's frontcourt is set to be the strongest it has ever been defensively during the run of this core. Chet Holmgren will have another fully healthy offseason under his belt following an All-NBA season, and the additions of rookie Aday Mara and the redshirted Thomas Sorber to the rotation only make it harder to score inside against Oklahoma City.

Cason Wallace will also be coming off an All-Defensive season, with a contract extension always looming, with the young guard improving each year he has been in the league.

"He's a much better player than he was a year ago or when he first came into the NBA," Daigneault said in his end-of-season press conference. "He has runway to continue to grow as many of our young players do, but he's always done that in the context of the team and in the pursuit of team success."

Despite still being slightly weak in players who can defend big wings on the roster, a fully healthy Jalen Williams is one of, if not the best, wing defenders in the sport. OKC has shown it will target that group with its empty roster spot, sending an offer Spencer Jones's way that the Denver Nuggets matched at the deadline.

Oklahoma City has built a defensive-first culture, which does not seem to change anytime soon despite this offseason's transactions. The Thunder show all signs of being even better on the defensive end this season, with no signs of regression.