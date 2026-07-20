OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Reportedly Speaks on Lu Dort Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent defensive ace Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal. The OKC Thunder netted back three future second-round picks. They have saved now $240 Million total in luxury tax with this most recent move and now have an open roster spot with a $17.5 Million trade player exception to work with as they duck under the 2nd apron.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder accepted Dort's team option earlier this offseason, it didn't diswade the belief that he would be moved. Most speculated that the trade would be purely financial for the team and not additive to the roster. On Sunday afternoon, after the trade went down, Thunder top executive Sam Presti spoke to The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez exclusively regarding this move.

"We were comfortable being over the second apron with this team and how we were uniquely constructed. We have been consistent with that view for a few years now," Presti told the Oklahoman. "This was a financial decision. The impression I have been given is that the savings generated this summer, and from being out of the tax the last several years, will be re-allocated to future teams. Along with other new, well-documented revenue streams, this will allow us to make more basketball-related decisions over the next several years. We have a team that is capable of contention. And as I understand it, the decisions this summer have positioned us financially to maintain a team of this caliber."

This is an interesting, thoughtful and transparent quote from Presti. The Oklahoma City Thunder giving their top decision maker the impression that the cost saving moves now will allow them to pay for this roster moving forward –- as soon as next summer as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's supermax kicks in, Cason Wallace needs a new contract as well as Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain being extension eligible.

That is a standard that the OKC Thunder ownership group must be held to in what should be the eyes of everyone around Oklahoma City. While losing Dort will change the make up of the Bricktown Ballers, it is work able given where their roster is at. Any future dramatic cost saving moves would not be in this scribe's mind.

"Losing Lu (Dort) will certainly have an effect on the team, but I think we are positioned well to reimagine ourselves and continue to find new avenues to win. Cason (Wallace) and Ajay (Mitchell) will have more responsibility, as will others. But, as has always been our belief, it is necessary to embrace change and not fall victim to trying to imitate ourselves or our previous play style," Presti explained to the Oklahoman.

We will see what is next for Oklahoma City, but the biggest question of the offseason has now been answered. The Thunder will not retain Dort as he flys south to Atlanta.