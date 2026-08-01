Should The OKC Thunder Entertain Cason Wallace Trade Talks?

Is the Thunder’s hectic offseason truly over?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had quite the summer, as they have had to move multiple pieces around to allow themselves the best chance in the future. This included taking two players in the first round of the NBA Draft and trading away three others to clear up salary space.

OKC's roster now looks very different from what it did even when the offseason began, but is the organization done with the changes?

Bleacher Report recently came out with an article on the top 10 trade assets left this offseason, and a familiar face was on the list. Cason Wallace was ranked as the No. 8 trade asset for the remaining offseason. He is no doubt a rising star in the league and could be a piece that gets Oklahoma City a lot in return, but should the Thunder even entertain trade talks?

Wallace seems to be the best fit for the starting lineup now with Lu Dort gone, and the young guard has a ton of upside. He is coming off a season where he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, and a postseason run that makes it seem like more is in store for his offensive game as well.

Additionally, Wallace will now have more opportunities to showcase his abilities with the available minutes made by this offseason, and shouldn’t be a player OKC decides to deal before it can witness his true potential.

Wallace is now eligible for a contract extension, and with the level of player he is, it would cost OKC a good amount to keep him around. This could be the reason OKC hasn’t solidified any extension yet, as they are waiting to see what Wallace does with a bigger role before spending big-time money to keep the young guard around.

Wallace is a major part of the OKC squad and is the poster boy for the team’s defense right beside Chet Holmgren. Yes, looking for trade options for the young guard would be certain to bring the Thunder a lot back in return, but it just doesn’t seem worth it.

Wallace is set to have a breakout year and could easily replicate the jump that fellow guard Ajay Mitchell had this past season. Wallace will be looking to prove this season why he deserves a bigger deal, and the Thunder should make sure that deal is with them no matter what it takes.