Should OKC Thunder Wait Until 2027 for Cason Wallace Extension?

Oklahoma City has some big decisions to make this offseason, and it might be wise to wait until 2027 to make one of its biggest.

The NBA offseason is underway, and the Thunder will be much more active than they were a year ago. While the team doesn’t necessarily need a significant retool after falling in seven games in the Western Conference Finals, Oklahoma City has some contract decisions to make and some roster spots to open, with two first-round picks incoming.

Perhaps the most interesting decision of the offseason won’t change anything for the Thunder until 2027. Of course, that is the potential extension for Cason Wallace.

After shining in his third year and earning his first All-Defensive selection, Wallace will be eligible to sign an extension this summer. Considering how impactful he is defensively and his flashes of offensive talent, Wallace is clearly someone the Thunder would love to have for the next several years.

While it’s anticipated that Wallace and the Thunder will look to work out an extension this summer, the 2025 champions may be wise to wait. If Oklahoma City opts not to extend Wallace this offseason, he would be set to become a restricted free agency in the 2027 offseason.

Considering the restricted free agent market over the past couple of years, that may not be a bad thing for the Thunder. Instead of potentially overpaying to lock up Wallace’s long-term future some time in the next few months, the Thunder could wait to see what his market value is, which could end up helping them save some money.

Of course, there’s certainly a danger to letting Wallace enter next season with only one remaining year on his deal. Not only could a team try to outbid the Thunder in the 2027 offseason for Wallace’s services, but a big development in his fourth year could naturally make Wallace a much more coveted addition for teams around the league.

An extra year could give the Thunder a better idea of how they want to structure the roster going into 2027-28 and exactly how much a big Wallace extension makes sense. Of course, the Thunder could also know their long-term financial situation going into this season and have all of next season and the 2027 summer to make any changes necessary with the knowledge of exactly how much Wallace will be making over the next several years.

There are certainly pros and cons to extending Wallace this summer, but getting him locked down for the foreseeable future would still be the wise decision for Oklahoma City.