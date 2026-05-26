The Thunder Are In Need Of A Bounce-Back Performance From Jared McCain

The Thunder’s young guard will have to get back to the high level of play he has previously displayed.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, and will need a lot of things to go their way. In their previous loss, OKC was without Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, both out due to injury. Now with Williams still questionable, and Mitchell ruled out for Game 5, the Thunder will need reserves to step up in a way they couldn’t during Game 4.

Jared McCain is one Thunder guard who will need to have a bounce-back performance after the show he put on Sunday night. McCain had been riding high for OKC in previous bouts, having multiple big games against the Lakers in the second round, and then topping it off with a 24-point Game 3 performance against the Spurs.

However, Game 4 saw this all crumble, as the young guard couldn’t get into the flow of the game. McCain would only score four points, shooting 10% from the field, and not nailing a single shot taken from beyond the arc. He had open looks as the Spurs zone defense would leave him open on occasions, but he just couldn’t seem to knock down the shots.

This was by far one of McCain’s worst shooting performances of the year, and unfortunately, it came at a horrible time. McCain, who has been the sparkplug for big runs over the last couple of games for the defending champs, couldn’t get going and would be one of the reasons OKC only scored 82 points.

Now, with the same circumstances present as the Thunder are without Mitchell and could possibly be without Williams, McCain can’t afford not to produce once again. The young guard should see an inflation of minutes once again, and will have every opportunity to be the catalyst needed for a big run in Game 5.

The Thunder have tended to feed off McCain’s energy as a whole, especially the second group. He led OKC’s reserves to score 76 points in Game 3, ultimately being the driving force to take the lead in the series. Now, with the series tied up once again, the Thunder will be in need of another big push.

This gap left by Mitchell and Williams does make that push hard, but if McCain is at the top of his game once again, then that challenge becomes a lot easier.