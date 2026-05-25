Offensive Woes Derail OKC Thunder in Blowout Game 4 Loss to Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the San Antonio Spurs 103-82 Sunday night in San Antonio. OKC shot just 18.2% from 3-point range in the loss.

The Spurs tie the series at two games apiece, essentially making it a three-game series. OKC will host two of the three remaining games at Paycom Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with just 19 points and seven assists on 6-for-15 shooting. Victor Wembanyama scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead San Antonio to the victory.

Here are three takeaways from the blowout defeat.

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Ajay Mitchell (25) celebrate after scoring against the Miami Heat during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Lack of Secondary Ball Handlers

The Thunder needed to find other outlets of offense in the absence of both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell if they wanted to take two games away from home, but could not in the loss. The Spurs gave Gilgeous-Alexander multiple defensive looks, with a high amount of late double teams on drive attempts, causing problems for the two-time MVP.

Without additional on-ball help, Oklahoma City's offense faltered throughout the majority of the game, struggling to find consistent scoring. The Thunder could not convert at any of the three levels and turned the ball over at a catastrophic rate.

OKC turned the ball over 17 times, allowing San Antonio to score 25 points off those turnovers. In order for the Thunder to win two out of the next three, they will need to have their usual preferred ball handlers return from injury.

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) drives the ball past San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) in the third quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

2. Complete Regression

After scoring 76 bench points and shooting 44.7% from 3-point range in Game 3, expected regression flipped completely over in Game 4. The Thunder shot a brutal 18.2% from beyond the arc in the loss, with their usual solid shooters missing open looks all night long.

The Thunder had just two double-digit scorers off the bench in Game 4, after having four in the previous game. Poor shooting and turnover issues caused OKC's worst offensive performance so far in the postseason.

The heroes in Game 3, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams and Jared McCain combined for just seven points in Game 4. They shot a combined 1-for-12 from long range.

In a night that the Thunder struggled to generate good looks, the problem multiplied when the good looks generated failed to find the cylinder as well. Positive regression to the mean will have to occur for the Thunder to win Game 5.

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) speaks with the referee during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

3. Continued Chet Holmgren Struggles

Recently named All-NBA center Chet Holmgren has struggled on the offensive end so far this series. Holmgren scored just 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting in the Game 4 loss.

So far, the big man's highest score has been 14 in Game 3. Without two of their top three scorers, the Thunder need Holmgren to step up. He has yet to do so.

The Gonzaga product struggled to find openings inside the painted area, often getting pushed off his spots by the Spurs' defense. As the series flips back to home, Holmgren will have to dial back into his All-Star form.