The Void Due To Lack Of Thunder Stars Was Left Open In Game 4

Oklahoma City’s depth couldn’t seem to pull through in Game 4.

The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves back at square one in the Western Conference Finals, with the series now tied at 2-2. This is the result of the Thunder getting manhandled on Sunday night, as the San Antonio Spurs took Game 4 103-82.

This bout seemed to be all San Antonio from the get-go. Oklahoma City’s offense seemed to be no match for the intense defense of San Antonio, as the 82 points scored weren’t only the lowest total of the playoffs, but the lowest points total for the Thunder all season. Give credit to the Spurs for coming out to play in Game 4, but you can’t look away from the fact that this could have been a different story with some of the Thunder’s stars present.

Both Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams were ruled out for Game 4, and they were clearly missed as the game progressed. Both guards offer such versatility for the Thunder squad as they can be played in both the first and second squads, allowing OKC to keep on the attack at all times.

Williams has averaged 17.8 points per game this postseason, closely followed by Mitchell, who is averaging 15.1 points per game. Without these two key pieces, OKC expected a lot out of some of its role players, and in the end, they couldn’t get the job done.

Oklahoma City’s bench scored an outstanding 76 points in Game 3 to help OKC steal a game on the road, and the Thunder were looking for the same type of production on Sunday night. Unfortunately, the second group would only put up 34 points in Game 4 and would be very inconsistent with its shooting.

Alex Caruso, who has been one of the top scorers in the series so far, had zero points, taking only one shot. Jared McCain and Jaylin Williams, who were on fire from three in the last bout, couldn’t seem to buy a basket, as they only scored a combined seven points.

The series will now head back to Oklahoma City, and it’s more apparent than ever that the Thunder will need its star players in these big moments. Not only do they produce themselves, but they open the floor for other shot makers to work and become deadlier than when they are by themselves.

OKC is hoping for a speedy recovery for both Mitchell and Williams, cause if not, the Thunder will have to figure out a solution, and fast.