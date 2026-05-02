The Thunder Backcourt Is Looking To Continue Its Defensive Dominance

The Thunder’s backcourt is looking to keep up its smothering style of defense.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been cruising so far in the playoffs, as they swept their first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns, and are now patiently awaiting to find out their opponent for the second round.

The Thunder did a lot of things right in its opening series and is looking to keep up these positives as the postseason continues. One thing that is imperative that OKC continues to showcase is its suffocating backcourt defense.

Oklahoma City faced a very guard-heavy team in the Suns, and yet they had no trouble winning in just four games. The Thunder guards were up for the challenge and overpowered Phoenix convincingly.

During the opening series, the Suns only shot 34% from beyond the arc, a step down from their 36.1% average in the regular season. Phoenix is a team that loves to try and beat you from deep, but the perimeter defense of Oklahoma City’s guards was by no means going to let that happen.

The Suns were lucky if they were able to get down the court and shoot the ball without OKC taking it away from them first. The Thunder guards have a reputation for racking up steals, and it was put on display in the opening series. Cason Wallace led the team as usual, averaging two steals a night. Alex Caruso got in on the action, averaging 1.3 steals per game, along with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, who both averaged one steal per game.

The volume in steals shows just how dangerous the Oklahoma City backcourt can be, especially because it doesn’t matter if the starters or bench unit is in. From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander guarding the primary ball handler to Caruso coming in off the bench for an added defensive boost, it’s rare that a team ever gets a break from OKC’s lockdown defense.

This helped lead the Thunder to a 109 defensive rating for the first round, and Oklahoma City hopes this type of play can continue. No matter who steps onto the hardwood in round two against the Thunder, they’ll have to deal with the same key pieces who led OKC to a championship last year, and who will play with everything they have to win again.

Now, with Oklahoma City well rested and preparing for the second round, either the Lakers or the Rockets will find themselves in a tough spot the first time they bring the ball up the court.