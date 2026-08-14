The Thunder Benefit From Not Having To Play Themselves

Oklahoma City will benefit most by not having to play itself.

The NBA just released the full season schedule for the 2026-27 season, and it is bound to be another great one. From the Thunder opening up the season during prime time against the San Antonio Spurs to playing the Timberwolves on Christmas Day, OKC is a part of some of the best action in the league this year. Additionally, it is mainly because of how good the Thunder are.

With the release of every team’s schedule, it was also announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2026-27 season. There are a lot of factors that work into this, such as Oklahoma City only having 13 sets of back-to-back games this year, with five being both home games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the easiest strength of schedule in the 2026-27 NBA season



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Additionally, the Thunder are only matched up against their conference rival, San Antonio, three times next season. Then you have to account for OKC only playing the revamped East teams twice this year, which is a plus. However, the biggest reason for the easiest strength of schedule just might be the Thunder itself.

While the Thunder still has to play every team in the league, they never have to match up against themselves. OKC is no doubt one of the biggest, if not the biggest, boosts to any team's strength of schedule when they have to match up against them.

From the two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, OKC’s roster is filled with some of the best players in the league. This serves as the team’s biggest advantage and a tough obstacle for everyone in its path. While every other team in the league has to figure out how to navigate the suffocating defense that the Thunder play at least twice this upcoming year, the Thunder avoid that challenge entirely.

Of course, having the easiest strength of schedule doesn’t relieve OKC of having tough stretches and playing the best teams in the league, but securing a top spot in the standings could be on the horizon once again for the Thunder squad.

The Thunder will no doubt face challenges throughout this upcoming season and will have to find ways to work through them. However, the team is lucky that it will not have to come up with a game plan to beat one of the best teams in the league, itself.