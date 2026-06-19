The Thunder Must Balance Their Present and Future Next Season

Oklahoma City will have a bigger challenge than just competing next year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of one of the most anticipated times of the offseason, the NBA Draft. Oklahoma City currently has the No. 12, 17 and 37 picks in this year's draft, meaning three young players could make their way to Oklahoma City this offseason.

While this isn’t anything new for the offseason process, Oklahoma City is currently facing a time where they are having to decide which players are worth getting paid, and how much. Not everyone currently on the roster will get to stay for the long run due to cost, which is where young players’ contracts help immensely.

These young players are cheap and could eventually turn into the future of the Thunder franchise with pieces starting to roll out. With that being said, OKC will have to provide some young bucks valuable minutes this year to prepare for the future, but they also have to worry about competing for another title.

The Thunder have the roster to make another title push, and have every intention to; it will just have to be a balance. OKC has three young stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who are going to continue to progress as well as win OKC games. However, not all of the Thunder’s young players should be on the court during crunch time.

Players like Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber still have untapped potential, as they were scouted highly enough for the Thunder to pick them in the first round of the last two drafts, but they aren’t game changers quite yet. The same will be said about the upcoming rookies the Thunder will select.

With rotation shake-ups bound to happen, the Thunder will have to play both sides of the fence this season when it comes to playing time. On one hand, you are a championship contender who has a good chance at earning your second title, but on the other hand, with players' contracts running out or getting too money-heavy, you have to prepare for the future with your group that is so far inexperienced.

It will be interesting to see how OKC balances its present and future this season, as it chases another championship. If it can be done efficiently, not only might we see the Thunder’s second title in three years, but it could be another step in championships to come.