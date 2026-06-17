OKC Thunder Top 10 Prospects for the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is just a few days away, and the OKC Thunder are predictably armed to the teeth ready to infuse their contending team with talent.

OKC owns picks No. 12 and 17 in the first round, as well as No. 37 in the second. Here are the top-10 prospects specific to the Thunder that they could gamble on:

1. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg checks every box from a Thunder perspective, standing at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, as well as the feel for the game to thrive in OKC’s system. He can play a variety of roles on both offense and defense, but his age at nearly 24 could be a deciding factor for many teams.

2. Dailyn Swain, Texas

Dailyn Swain broke out for Texas in his third season, functioning as an on-ball creator as a 6-foot-8 wing. He could offer secondary handling for OKC, in addition to good ancillary skills on the wing at 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

3. Brayden Burries, Arizona

Burries would be a potential trade-up candidate, but offers one of the more NBA-ready guards in the class with his mix of size and strength. He can play off the ball, score in the pick and roll, get out in transition and played stellar defense for the Wildcats.

4. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. slid in between Lendeborg and Aday Mara, playing high-energy defense while adding vertical play-finishing around the rim. He’d be a solid high-upside option in the frontcourt with his potential to defend in space and shoot the ball.

5. Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Quaintance is the biggest mystery box of the draft, having seen an ultra-productive season at Arizona State at just 17, though it was cut short due to a major knee injury. He hasn’t seen the floor since, but has All-Defense upside in the frontcourt.

6. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor fits the Thunder’s typical bill, offering elite defense, hub-like play-making in the frontcourt, as well as strength-based scoring. He’s in between their range, though they’ve never been shy about simply taking the player they want.

7. Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson has a similar range, though his ability to do everything on the wing or at forward could speak to OKC’s desire for depth. He can score, defend and play-make better than most his size.

8. Aday Mara, Michigan

At 7-foot-3, Mara is enticing as a frontcourt prospect, especially given his passing skill. The Thunder like switch-ability on defense, which Mara isn’t yet adept at, though the prospect of adding the gargantuan center next to Chet Holmgren and others is interesting.

9. Nate Ament, Tennessee

At 6-foot-11, Nate Ament saw a productive season for Tennessee in the counting stats department, but left some to be desired efficiency-wise. In OKC’s lineup, he could play a scoring role on the wing, being developed by one of the best systems in the league.

10. Cameron Carr, Baylor

Cameron Carr offers 3-point shooting and high-octane athleticism, two things that the Thunder could use in a role player.