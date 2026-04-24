The Thunder Need A Resurgence From Deep From Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City will be looking for a boost from beyond the arc.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently dominating their opening series against the Phoenix Suns, with OKC leading 2-0. OKC has led in almost every category in both of these two games, but is still lacking in a couple of statistical categories.

This wouldn’t be an issue, as the Thunder have proven they can win without leading in these stats, like three-point percentage, but now, with Jalen Williams dealing with a hamstring injury once again, Oklahoma City will have to have a resurgence in their shooting from deep.

To lead this charge, the Thunder will need Isaiah Joe to pick up his production from three-point range. Joe has not been his usual self in this opening playoff series, shooting below his average for this past regular season.

In Game 1, Joe only scored nine points and shot 37.5% from three-point land. Joe usually carries most of the Thunder’s three-point shooting, and without his consistent shot, OKC struggled. In the opening game, Oklahoma City shot 30% from deep in Game 1, only making 14 of its 46 attempts.

Unfortunately, Game 2 was even worse for Joe’s three-point shooting. The usual sharpshooter only made two out of his seven attempts from three, shooting an abysmal 28.6% from deep. This again halted Oklahoma City in its three-point shooting, as they shot 35% from deep in Game 2.

This is something that Joe and the Thunder can easily improve on, as they have proven this season that they are capable of much more. During the regular season, Joe shot 42.3% from beyond the arc, which was top-10 in the entire league this season. In turn, this made OKC as a whole better in the regular season at shooting from three, with an average of 36.5%.

As stated earlier, this issue might not have been such a big deal, as the Thunder have been thriving in the series, but now, with Williams gone, OKC needs every advantage it can get. Joe will likely have a bigger role in Game 3 of the series with Williams gone, and will be given the opportunity to turn his shooting from deep around.

If Joe can get back on track and start hitting his shots from beyond the arc consistently, the Thunder will be given a huge boost in three point shooting, and won’t have to worry about that costing them games.