The Thunder Need To Keep Taking Advantage Of Their Home Court

The key to another OKC playoff run could be something they already possess.

The Thunder are ready to take on the Phoenix Suns for the second game in the opening round of the playoffs, with OKC leading 1-0. Oklahoma City dominated the opening game of the series and is looking to keep the same level of play to jump out to a 2-0 lead before the series travels to Phoenix.

Game 2 is a big one for OKC as it could give the team a cushion in the series, and it will also be another opportunity for the Thunder to take advantage of their home court. Oklahoma City fought hard all season to be the No. 1 seed, and now they will have home-court advantage for every playoff series they are in.

This perk can not be taken lightly, and OKC must make sure they use this to its advantage, just like last year’s Thunder squad did.

Oklahoma City dominated the regular season last year as well and claimed the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Thunder took advantage of these extra home games, as they went 11-2 when playing in Oklahoma City, only losing once to the Nuggets and once to the Pacers. This, of course, worked out pretty well for the OKC squad as they won their first championship in franchise history last year.

The Thunder were dominant in Paycom Center, as they never scored below 100 points in this home stretch. Furthermore, in Oklahoma City’s two losses at home, they lost by a combined three points.

This dominance in Paycom Center is something the Thunder are hoping to repeat in this postseason, and they have shown signs that they can in the regular season. OKC went 35-7 at home this year, giving them the best home record in the entire league.

This record is fueled by the Thunder fans who show up night after night and have already started to in this postseason. In the series opener against the Suns, 18,203 people were in attendance, which is the capacity of Paycom Center.

The homecourt advantage in Oklahoma City is nothing to take lightly, and the Thunder will have to make every opportunity to play at home count. Wednesday’s game is the next opportunity OKC has to do so, and could be the last game the Thunder play at home before the second round of the playoffs.

With the postseason being so grueling, you must take advantage of anything that aids you, and for Oklahoma City, that’s Paycom Center.