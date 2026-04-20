The Thunder's Forced Turnovers Pave The Way For A Game 1 Win

Oklahoma City’s defensive dominance made it a whole lot easier to score.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently holds a 1-0 lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs over the Suns after their 119-84 win on Sunday afternoon. OKC showcased that it has the potential to make this a quick series, and one of the ways it did this was through its suffocating defensive play.

The Thunder disrupted the Suns all night, as Phoenix turned the ball over 19 times, compared to OKC’s eight. A whopping 13 of the Suns’ turnovers were from Thunder steals. Jaylin Williams led the way in this front, with a game-high four steals, followed by Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren, who all had two steals.

These extra possessions for the Thunder turned into fast, easy points, as OKC scored 34 points off of Phoenix turnovers. The Suns were not able to do the same to Oklahoma City, only scoring two points off of Thunder mistakes.

Nobody on the Suns squad was safe from the Thunder’s defensive pressure, as even the Phoenix stars were rattled. Devin Booker and Jalen Green both had three turnovers, and Dillon Brooks had two. This goes to show you that the Thunder will disrupt even the best players on the opponent’s squad.

This is nothing new, as the Thunder were second in the league in forced turnovers per game. Oklahoma City caused their opponents to turn the ball over 15.9 times per game, which in turn led to OKC getting extra chances at points with every one.

This proved to be helpful for OKC in the series’ opening bout, with OKC leading for 91% of the game and having a lead as big as 39 at one point. This was a successful bout for the Thunder and their offense, but it must continue as the series stretches on.

The Suns are one of the best defensive teams in the league, only allowing 111.1 points per game by opponents, which means Oklahoma City will have to keep beating them at their own game.

Phoenix, on average, only turns the ball over 13.5 times per game, meaning they are not used to the kind of pressure they saw on Sunday. If Oklahoma City is able to continue to get easy points off of opportunities created by turnovers and steals, then this series is going to be long for the Suns.