Thunder-Spurs Conference Finals set to Grow Teams' Matchup History

This Western Conference Finals matchup seems to be a rivalry rebirthed.

There has been a narrative built up over the NBA season that the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are the rivals that will run the league for the near future. This has been built up as the Spurs seemed to be the only team that could challenge the defending champions, combined with the star power that clashes when these two face off.

This rivalry might just now be blossoming between these two young squads, but it now joins a history of matchups that these two teams have made very entertaining for basketball fans.

The first time these two teams met in the playoffs was at the peak of both teams’ talent in the 2010s. It was actually once again in the Western Conference Finals, but this time the year was 2012, and the Thunder featured a different big three in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Meanwhile, the Spurs team consisted of players such as Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and a young Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs would jump out to a quick 2-0 lead in this series before OKC would come storming back, winning four straight games to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals, where they would fall short against the Miami Heat.

The Spurs wouldn’t take this lightly, as the teams would meet once again in the conference finals in 2014, but this time, with a new storyline. This time, the Spurs would get their postseason revenge on OKC, taking the series in six games on route to the franchise’s fifth NBA Championship.

Finally, the teams would meet once again in 2016, in the second round of the playoffs. Oklahoma City would fight back and top the Spurs once again, winning the series in six games, before losing to the Warriors in the conference finals, ultimately derailing the franchise for a period of time with the loss of Durant in the offseason.

Now, 10 years later, the two franchises meet again in the conference finals and are looking to add to the matchup’s history. There are new stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama to keep your eyes on, and it seems like fate that this matchup will be repeated for years to come.

The series will tip off on Monday night, where the rivalry is bound to grow game by game. It is anyone's series to take, but one thing is for certain: basketball doesn’t get more exciting than this.