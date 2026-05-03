Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Puts the Longevity of LeBron James into Perspective Ahead of Round 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder's upcoming second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers is full of storylines, but a battle between a championship-proven, but still young, Thunder team against a Lakers squad scattered with long-tenured veterans and unproven youngsters is the biggest highlight. The most proven veteran in the league will be facing Oklahoma City in a playoff series for the first time in over a decade, when LeBron James's Miami Heat took down the original OK-3 of Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Every competitor in that series is no longer with their respective organization. Harden, James, Durant and lastly Westbrook all went their own ways; legends such as Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Serge Ibaka hung up the sneakers. But, James in his 23rd season now faces the organization he won his first championship against all those years ago.

OKC is heavily favored in the series, as the reigning champions have only improved since taking home the city's first trophy. Thunder star center Chet Holmgren put the longevity of one of the league's greatest into perspective during Saturday media availability.

“Growing up, I used to go play at Lifetime a lot," Holmgren said. "There were a lot of 41-year-olds who weren't moving too well at the Lifetime. I think that's extremely impressive.”

Despite being a humorous statement, Holmgren's words run deep. James has now gone full circle, playing in the NBA for a longer time than the OKC Thunder have even been in the city, with that team potentially being the one that knocks him out of the playoffs for a final time, as his retirement always looms.

Holmgren, on the other hand, has a longer way to go before the twilight of his career, currently in his third official NBA season, fourth on a pro contract. The Thunder have finished with the West's No. 1 seed every season he has appeared in a game.

In the first round against the Phoenix Suns, Holmgren has one of the best playoff series of his career, averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in the four-game series, shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

The rim protecting Holmgren is known for poses a large threat for James, who has turned back the clock going to the rim already this postseason, with multiple highlight dunks. The 41-year-old's athleticism is clearly much sharper than the people at Lifetime Holmgren joked about.

The Oklahoma City Thunder begin their second-round series against the Lakers on Tuesday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. CST.