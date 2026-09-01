Thunder Superstar Labeled As One Of The Best In Recent CBS Article

Oklahoma City’s superstar is one of the best of all time.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not only been the face of the Thunder for the past couple of seasons, but he has also been the face of the league. The Thunder star has taken home the past two Most Valuable Player Awards and is searching for his third this coming season. With the Thunder guard taking over the league, he has earned the respect of being in the talks of the greatest players of all time.

Before the 2021-22 season, the league celebrated its 75th anniversary by naming the 75 best players of all time. Now, with the 80th season concluded, a recent CBS Sports article has added additional players to round out the 80.

Heading into 2021, Gilgeous-Alexander was nowhere near the player he is now. He had averaged 23.7 points per game the year before, but only played in 35 games. He had all the signs of a great player, but hadn’t reached the peak quite yet.

However, it’s a different story now. So much so that Gilgeous-Alexander was labeled as a “no-brainer” to make the top 80 players of all time, and you can’t really say that it’s too surprising.

As mentioned, Gilgeous-Alexander has won back-to-back Most Valuable Player Awards, but his accolades don’t end there. He took home the scoring title in 2024-25, on his way to also leading his team to its first-ever NBA Championship. He is now a four-time NBA All-Star, as well as a four-time All-NBA First Team selection, and doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all.

He has led his team to the best regular-season record over the past three seasons and has revived the small market of Oklahoma City. Gilgeous-Alexander should no doubt be recognized as one of the best 80 players in the league, but he deserves more respect than just that.

With the star guard being in his prime, he has multiple seasons left to prove why he’s one of the best players of all time. With every year that goes by, it seems he moves up in the rankings and is showcasing skills no one thought possible. By the end of his career, he could not only be known as one of the best point guards ever, but one of the best players ever.

Gilgeous-Alexander is getting the respect he deserves, but he knows a ranking is just a number. He will be looking to go out next season and prove again why he’s one of the best in the league, and do so by taking his team all the way once again.