Which Thunder Player Has The Highest Ceiling This Year?

Who has the potential to be the best on the Thunder’s roster?

Oklahoma City has yet another loaded roster going into next season and has the ability to see multiple players show out over the course of the year. The roster shakeup this offseason has allowed for this even more and will let certain players have more playing time, letting them develop more quickly.

The Thunder’s stars will still shine bright over the course of the year, but will other players make that leap to be considered a star of their own?

Here are the five Thunder players with the highest ceiling this year.

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Cason Wallace

Wallace is projected to have the starting lineup spot that was left open when Lu Dort was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, and he plans to make the most of it. Wallace made the All-NBA Defensive Second Team last season and will now be looking to perfect his offensive game along with it. Wallace’s deep range shot was looking dialed in the postseason, and if he can keep it up, he’ll have no trouble keeping that starting spot.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Ajay Mitchell

It seems Mitchell has been the talk of the town in OKC this upcoming year. The young guard is expected to have another big breakout year and is on the verge of becoming a star in the NBA. Mitchell will have the opportunity to lead the second team this year and could even come home with a Sixth Man of the Year Award in the process. OKC’s future could revolve around Mitchell, and this upcoming season is the year he shows how good that can be.

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Chet Holmgren

Holmgren was in the argument for the second-place spot on this list, but even at third, his potential is still higher than most of the league. Holmgren had an incredible leap last season; however, it was overshadowed by his postseason play. Now, as a new year approaches, Holmgren will be looking to make another leap and move into the star category of the NBA rather than just a rising star. The big man has the ability to do so, and now he will just have to execute.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts in double overtime against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Jalen Williams

The Thunder star wing could have a big bounce-back year. Williams was sidelined for most of last season with various injuries, but is looking to show the world why he’s one of the most dominant guards in the league. Williams will be looking to get back to his All-NBA self, and with more attention being drawn to another superstar, Williams could have a huge year.

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before the start of game six of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There was no doubt who number one would be on this list. The back-to-back MVP is back and is ready to lead his team all the way this year. Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to become the fourth-ever player to win three Most Valuable Player Awards in a row, and has the capability to do so. Even with the whole world watching him and trying to slow him down, Gilgeous-Alexander will no doubt still be the best player on the roster and maybe once again in the league.