Ranking the Five-Best OKC Thunder Guards of All-Time

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't been around as long as other recent NBA titans, though even in a short history its seen its fair share of all-time players.

Since 2008, the team has rolled out four MVPs, plenty more All-Stars and brought home a championship, cementing OKC legacies for many. Below, we'll look at the five best guards in Thunder history:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

While the recently retired Russell Westbrook will always have his place in OKC Thunder history, it’s hard to argue anyone but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the franchise’s best-ever player, much less guard.

SGA won Finals MVP in the team’s sole championship, using his very same combination of mid-range savviness and herky-jerky driving ability that helped him to back-to-back MVP’s. He doesn’t yet have the all-time franchise totals to contend with Westbrook and Durant, but those are soon to follow as he continues to rack up MVP seasons in Oklahoma City.

Gilgeous-Alexander has already inked his name in OKC’s history, and is pushing his way into general NBA history now, too.

2. Russell Westbrook

Westbrook recently retired after an 18-year career, rehashing memories of voracious dunks, silky dimes and high-flying rebounds for all. Most of that was done for OKC, where he played 11 seasons, totaling eight All-Star selections, an MVP and a Finals appearance.

Westbrook also stayed behind when Durant left, locking him into more than just a basketball player for the city. He continues to pour into the city as a whole, and his connection to Oklahoma City is sure to last far longer than his playing career, which totaled 18,859 points, 5,760 rebounds and 6,897 assists with the Thunder alone.

3. Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams is tough to place positionally, seeing as he can handle, drive and pass like a guard, but defends centers on a nightly basis. He’d likely slot in best as a pure wing, but in the increasingly position-less NBA he’ll land on our list as a guard.

Williams is speed-running his way to Thunder reverence. He saw a quick rookie season, blossomed in Year 2 and helped the team to the title as an All-Star and All-Defense selection in Year 3. He scored 40 points in a decisive Game 5 Finals win, all while having a hurt wrist and functioning as the team’s energy-bringer.

His fourth season was marred by various injuries, but he’s clearly on consistent star trajectory in OKC due to his versatility, mentality and more. His having helped the Thunder as the second-best player on a championship team, as well as signing a second long-term contract with the team, gives him a leg up over others below.

4. James Harden

James Harden’s best season’s weren’t in Oklahoma City. In fact, to this point, those three were statistically the worst of his career. Even still, the team’s trio of top draft picks and stars raced to the Finals to being their career, setting the basketball world ablaze in the process.

Harden earned Sixth Man of the Year in his final season with the Thunder, averaging 16.8 points on the precipice of stardom. He’d be dealt to the Rockets shortly after, but remains in the annals of Thunder history due to his all-time career, as well as early success with one of top teams to root for ever.

5. Chris Paul

Seeing as he only played one season for the Thunder, Paul’s more representative than concretely one of the best to wear orange and blue. But his impact spans across decades.

In the 2019-20 season, Paul was vital to a scrappy team’s success, finishing top-seven in MVP voting while leading an OKC team not expected to make waves to the fourth seed. Even more, he helped Gilgeous-Alexander in his early-career development, which at least indirectly led to some of SGA’s success.

Even more, Paul played for the temporarily relocated New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, helping to prove to the league that OKC could support an NBA team.