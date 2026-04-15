Tonight’s Play-In Games will have Draft Implications for OKC Thunder

The top-seeded Thunder are still patiently awaiting their first-round matchup, which has now been whittled down to the Suns, Warriors and Clippers. They won’t directly be involved in tonight’ Play-In action, though the games are still set to have implications on the organizations future draft picks.

Oklahoma City has long held one of the biggest draft pick caches in the league, once having as many as four firsts in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. While OKC has offloaded one selection in exchange for Jared McCain and the Jazz have done enough to avoid sending their own first, the Thunder are still set to see two first-round picks this year via the Clippers and 76ers, both of which play in tonight’s slate.

The best asset would be the Clippers’ unprotected first, which is from the gift that keeps on giving in the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George trade.

Even with a mid-season turnaround, LA underwhelmed this season, currently standing at just 42-40 and needing two wins to cement their status as an official Playoffs team. With a loss, they would grant the Thunder an unprotected lottery pick, which would have around a 7% chance of netting OKC a pick in the top-four.

The Clippers will first need to take down Stephen Curry and the Warriors tonight, before turning around and facing the Suns on Friday in another win-or-go-home game. The most ideal scenario for Oklahoma City would be for the Clippers to simply lose tonight, sending out the twelfth pick, or eleventh should Golden State make the postseason.

The Clippers making the postseason wouldn’t be the end of the world given the Thunder are playing with house money regardless, but a few higher spots and a chance in the lottery would certainly be better.

Additionally, the Thunder own the 76ers’ first-round pick, though it’s not unprotected, with top-four protections. That makes it being a lottery pick slightly less valuable given it wouldn’t be OKC’s if it jumped up. But again, OKC would still take a small boost in a loaded ’26 draft class.

Philadelphia is set to face off against the Magic tonight in the seven-eight game. They’ll automatically be the No. 7 seed with a win, and will face off against the Hornets for all the marbles with a loss. While they have more breathing room, injuries to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey put their chances in even more jeopardy than LA.

The Thunder will be singularly focused on their own postseason run, which has them as the title favorites. Though they can at least root for better draft chances tonight.