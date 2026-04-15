Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is set to miss the entire play-in tournament after undergoing an appendectomy prior to the end of the regular season.

Embiid has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic, where the 76ers can earn the No. 7 seed with a win. Philly is favored at home in this matchup, but only by 2.5 points.

Shams: Joel Embiid (appendectomy recovery) expected to be out for Play-In Tournament. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 13, 2026

According to NBA injury expert Jeff Stotts, the average time lost for NBA players that have had an appendectomy is about 23 days, or 10.2 games. So, there's a chance Embiid could miss into the first round of the playoffs.

The Sixers have struggled without Embiid this season, going 19-22 in the 41 games that he's missed and 24-14 in the 38 games that he's played in. Still, oddsmakers believe they can win at home -- where they were over .500 in the regular season -- against Orlando.

During the regular season, Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. His absence could open up a bigger role for Tyrese Maxey, who is one of my favorite prop targets on Wednesday.

Best 76ers Prop Bet vs. Magic

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-113)

In today's best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why this is a great matchup for Maxey with Embiid out:

Maxey has put together an amazing 2025-26 season, averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

This is a great matchup for Maxey, as the Magic rank 25th in the NBA in points per game allowed to opposing point guards, and with Joel Embiid out, Maxey is going to need to step up.

This season, Maxey averaged over 28 points per game when playing without the former league MVP.

In his matchups with Orlando, Maxey scored 43, 20 and 29 points. He wasn’t as effective scoring the ball after returning from a finger injury, but Maxey is taking over 21 shots per game, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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