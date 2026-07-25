Grading the OKC Thunder’s Three Recent Trades

The Oklahoma City Thunder have undergone their most transformational offseason in some time, sending out three players in three separate trades.

For the better part of the last two seasons, OKC has been able to sit back and roll with a very similar group. Though this offseason, they were forced to send out pieces to save money and clear space for first-round selections.

Below, we’ll grade each of the Thunder’s recent trades:

Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks

The return: Two second-round picks

Grade: B

OKC kicked off a transformational offseason by first trading wing Aaron Wiggins, selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to the Atlanta Hawks.

Wiggins was vital to the team’s title run two seasons ago, but struggled last season from an impact and confidence standpoint, leading to a fall in the rotation.

Given his lessened value and the fact OKC’s goal was to save on financials, there was no guarantee that the team would be able to get assets back in any capacity. Two second-round picks wasn’t the ideal return, though a return is a win for the Thunder.

Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons

The return: Two second-round picks

Grade: B+

Longtime sharpshooter Isaiah Joe was offloaded similarly to Wiggins, saving money while opening a roster spot with a player that hasn’t necessarily shone brighter in the postseason.

The Thunder traded Joe to the Pistons, much like the Atlanta Hawks, another team that isn’t a direct competitor to Oklahoma City outside of a potential Finals meeting. Again, any return at all for Joe is a win for OKC.

OKC gets extra points here for helping Joe to land in Detroit — a perfect landing spot with a team in need of his exact brand of 3-point shooting.

Luguentz Dort to the Atlanta Hawks

The return: Three second-round picks

Grade: C+

Earlier this week, the Thunder made what is likely their final deal of the offseason in sending out long-term starter Luguentz Dort to the Hawks in exchange for three second-round picks.

Many anticipated the deal this season due to the second apron, though General Manager Sam Presti all but said they were comfortable entering the second apron.

Much like the previous trades, OKC grabbing assets of any sort for Dort were a win, though doing the deal simply to save money does feel like the first non-basketball move made by the Thunder in same time, earning a C-plus.