Which OKC Thunder Players Could See Minutes Decrease in 2026-27?

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a few roster changes over the offseason, and as a result, the team's rotation could look much different in 2026-27.

OKC traded Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, three rotation players, and brought in first-round draft picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, as well as 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber, who missed the 2025-26 season with an injury.

As the Thunder adjust the team's rotation to incorporate new young pieces, there are a few players who could see a decrease in minutes during the regular season.

In his two seasons with the Thunder, Caruso has played less than 60 regular season games and less than 20 minutes per contest both years.

That trend will likely continue in 2026-27, as the team attempts to preserve Caruso's health for the postseason, when the veteran makes his biggest impact.

At 32-years-old, Caruso seemingly still has plenty left in the tank, but that doesn't mean the Thunder should risk an injury to one of the team's most reliable playoff pieces during the regular season.

As a result, the former All-Defense honoree could play fewer minutes each night before the postseason, especially while OKC looks give more in-game opportunities to younger players.

Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein has dealt with injuries each of his first two seasons in Oklahoma City and could be on a similar plan to Caruso in 2026-27.

While Hartenstein likely won't be limited the same way Caruso is during the regular season, it would not be surprising to see the Thunder lower the 28-year-old big man's minutes. In 2025-26, Hartenstein played 24.2 minutes per game, down from a career-high 27.9 during his first year in Oklahoma City.

As the Thunder look to keep Hartenstein healthy for the postseaon, the team could remove a few more minutes from the center's workload during the regular season, especially if Hartenstein is expected to match up with Victor Wembanyama in the playoffs again.

Williams has been a key rotation piece for Mark Daigneault's team and will continue to play an important role for the Thunder during the upcoming campaign.

Across 65 regular season games, Williams played a career-high 19.6 minutes per game in 2025-26, but could see that number decrease in 2026-27. The Thunder added big men in the first round of each of the last two draft classes, and will likely look for time to get Sorber and Mara on the floor during the regular season.

As a result, Williams time on the floor could shrink during the regular season, as the team already knows that the 24-year-old is a solid contributor.