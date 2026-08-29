Jaylin Williams' Versatility Could be Key to OKC Thunder Rotation

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look a bit different next season, and the importance of their backup big has only increased.

Going into next season, the Thunder will have a much different looking roster. With Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe now gone, the Thunder’s rotation will be much more shallow on the wing.

The obvious impacts of that will be the Thunder’s guards having to play a bit bigger more often, but it will also mean more double-big lineups. With Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara joining the rotation to some extent, the Thunder will have five big men vying for minutes when healthy.

While Chet Holmgren has been able to effectively play the four throughout the past couple of years, moving Jaylin Williams to that spot more often could be what unlocks Oklahoma City’s potential next season. Throughout his career, Williams has mostly played at center, albeit a bit undersized.

Even when Williams has been on the floor as part of a double-big lineup, it has almost always been alongside Holmgren. Although Sorber has some intriguing athleticism and Mara can operate in the high post, Williams will likely be tasked with playing the four anytime he shares the floor with another big other than Holmgren.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked changes of the offseason, Williams’ role will likely be modified to make him play even more on the perimeter. Considering his skillset and overall development in recent years, he should be able to do so somewhat seamlessly.

With the Thunder’s lack of size at forward, getting Williams to play a bit smaller than he’s used to could be massive for Mark Daigneault as he structures his rotation next season. Early on, the adjustment could certainly lead to some clunkiness on both ends, but Williams has shown an ability to adapt to different situations throughout his career.

Plus, the Thunder being somewhat forced to play Williams at the four in the regular season could lead to some better postseason results inside. Considering the Thunder’s path back to the Finals will likely feature at least one of Victor Wembanyama or Nikola Jokic, having as much help as possible inside could be the key to winning those matchups.

The Thunder will have some issues to work through early next season as it relates to Williams and his possible new role, but if he can adapt and thrive in this situation, it could do wonders for Oklahoma City and its lineup flexibility.