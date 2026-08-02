Winning Could Help Solve Future Salary Problems For OKC Thunder

This upcoming season is imperative for the Thunder’s future.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have no doubt thought about their shortcomings in the Western Conference Finals all offseason and are determined not to let that happen once again. While this upcoming season is not only a great opportunity once again for OKC to go all the way, this season could heavily impact the future of the Thunder franchise.

Just one year ago, it seemed like nothing could tear the Thunder down. The team was coming off its first championship in franchise history, and players were getting paid big money left and right. However, a harsh reality has hit OKC now that Isiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort have all been traded away to save the franchise money.

The NBA is a business, and with players looking to win and make money, the Thunder aren’t in a position to offer much of the latter, which is why this upcoming season the team needs to show it knows how to win best.

The Thunder have been able to escape the second apron and luxury tax this upcoming year, but with more key decisions coming next season, which include having to resign Cason Wallace, OKC will have to decide which players are worthy of its checkbook. Of course, winning could be a big factor in convincing players to take a smaller piece of the pie.

The NBA landscape has changed drastically over the past year, with new teams emerging that seem to have a real shot at a title this year. You have the Philadelphia 76ers, who have created the latest superteam this summer, along with the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, who added another star to their roster. Additionally, there’s the San Antonio Spurs, who sent OKC home this past year, who have only matured and added a good piece in Tobias Harris to their roster.

With the league seeming to stack up against the Thunder, this is the season they have to prove they are still on top. Taking all these loaded teams down could persuade OKC players to stay for a little less money, if it means keeping together the best team in the world. On the other hand, if this season goes wrong, it could be the factor that sends players away, seeing as they could win somewhere else and even get more money.

It’s a harsh reality that the Thunder have to come to terms with after having such a successful run recently, but the thing is, another great run could put all of these troubles at ease.