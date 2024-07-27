Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s Improved Playmaking On Display For Team Canada
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated NBA competition all season long a year ago. There was no question his silky smooth game would translate seamlessly to the Olympics, too.
He looked like his natural self leading Canada to victory — the country’s first Olympic win in 24 years. Team Canada has a handful of NBA players, but they clearly struggle when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench. Even though the team staggered minutes between SGA and Nuggets star Jamal Murray, the playmaking and scoring clearly took a hit when Gilgeous-Alexander took a break.
Over the last two seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander has always been an elite scorer. He has averaged over 30 points per game in each of the last two years. But this summer for Team Canada, it appears his playmaking and decision making has improved dramatically.
This isn’t a huge shock, considering he has picked something to improve on every offseason he has been in the NBA.
With the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has had other options to take over. Both Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey had experience operating the offense, and Chet Holmgren opened things up last season. But on Team Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander is doing the heavy lifting to set up his teammates and score himself.
In a win against Greece, the Thunder’s superstar totaled 21 points on 5-of-10 from the floor, seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks. When he was on the floor, he completely controlled the pace of the game. Greece consistently threw two or three players at him the second he crossed half court and he continued to make great decisions. RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks combined for 37 points, and Gilgeous-Alexander’s presence and passing were a huge reason why.
Leading up to the Olympics, SGA was asked about playing next to Jamal Murray. He mentioned that he would drive, and Murray would shoot. That’s exactly what happened. He set up his teammates all game long and scored when he had to.
With Canada up by two points in the middle of a huge Greece run, Gilgeous-Alexander escaped a double-team, pulled up just short of the lane, and lifted in a floater off the glass over Giannis Antetokounmpo. That would prove to be the dagger. It was just another example of his top-tier decision making he displayed throughout the game.
If his playmaking and passing improvement translates to the Thunder next season, it could open up many more offensive opportunities for players like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. The chemistry has been building for two years now, and his improvement will continue to strengthen the team as a whole.
