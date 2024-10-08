Thunder Rookies Capitalizing on Early Season Opportunities
Caution is advised when discussing one game samples, especially in the preseason. Especially in preseason games where the new teams injury reports look like CVS receipts and the regulars still sprinkled into the rotation only play a half of basketball.
However, context and caution withstanding, there is no debating, the Thunder rookies “got at it, Yo,” as Oklahoma City guard Cason Wallace said with a big smile plastered on his face laughing at the feats the first year players pulled off.
In a game that included Wallace, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein it was second round pick Ajay Mitchell who led the way for the Thunder in their preseason opener turning in a team-high 19 points. Williams’ impressive 18 point night was sandwich between Oklahoma City’s rookies as Dillon Jones chipped in 17.
Jones showed confidence and flashes that has Bricktown excited about their first round pick while Mitchell lived up to the hype laid before him at training camp as a comfortable ball handler who looking wise beyond his years.
“Ajay [Mitchell] basically got everything he wanted. Dillon [Jones] was playing inside the system and getting good looks for himself, too. But, not only for themselves, but they were also making plays for others, crashing the glass, playing defense. I feel like they put together a good game,” Wallace continued in his post game interview on Monday.
Jones looked far more advanced on the defensive end than he previously showed while making a living in the mid range with side step jumpers and baseline fadeaways.
Mitchell missed three shots all night - two of which were beyond the arc - his efficient play mixed with his high processing ability leaves the multi year mid-major product NBA ready.
Sure, the Thunder posses a crowded rotation but they’ve also been no strangers to giving rookies - even two ways - minutes. With Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams and Nikola Topic all out with an open roster spot to boot, there is a chance the 2024 draftees jump on an early opportunity.
