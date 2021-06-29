Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Austin Reaves 2021 NBA Draft Combine Interview

Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves talks about the Thunder and his NBA chances at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
Following a terrific NCAA tournament, Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves saw his draft stock soar.

Reaves is now projected to be a second round pick, and said he has worked out for the Thunder before the Draft Combine. Oklahoma City owns three second round picks.

Reaves averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his last season at OU. 

Watch: Austin Reaves 2021 NBA Draft Combine Interview

