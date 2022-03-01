WATCH: Coach Diagneault Reacts to Bazley's Rap

In the Thunder's loss to Sacramento, Gilgeous-Alexander gave one of his most impressive performances. He finished 12-of-16 from the floor, three-of-three from the perimeter, and scored 37 points.

He showed his offensive aggressiveness by shooting 10-14 from the free throw line.

Oklahoma City's bench helped the offensive effort and Vit Krejci was one of the better players in the secondary rotation. He totaled ten points and five rebounds.

Then, Coach Daigneault gave an injury update regarding Aaron Wiggins. He will not play in Oklahoma City's matchup against the Nuggets and he will also not be traveling with the team.

Jokic brings a unique set of challenges each time teams prepare to face him. Daigneault outlined those challenges today.

Of course a big piece of news in Oklahoma City is that Darius Bazley named himself the best rapper in the NBA. Coach Daigneault shared his reactions

