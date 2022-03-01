Skip to main content

WATCH: Coach Diagneault Reacts to Bazley's Rap

Coach Daigneault says the key to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive attack.

In the Thunder's loss to Sacramento, Gilgeous-Alexander gave one of his most impressive performances. He finished 12-of-16 from the floor, three-of-three from the perimeter, and scored 37 points.

He showed his offensive aggressiveness by shooting 10-14 from the free throw line.

Oklahoma City's bench helped the offensive effort and Vit Krejci was one of the better players in the secondary rotation. He totaled ten points and five rebounds. 

Then, Coach Daigneault gave an injury update regarding Aaron Wiggins. He will not play in Oklahoma City's matchup against the Nuggets and he will also not be traveling with the team.

Recommended for You

Jokic brings a unique set of challenges each time teams prepare to face him. Daigneault outlined those challenges today.

Of course a big piece of news in Oklahoma City is that Darius Bazley named himself the best rapper in the NBA. Coach Daigneault shared his reactions

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Coach Diagneault Reacts to Bazley's Rap

By Christine Butterfield
1 minute ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Gilgeous-Alexander, Bench Pieces Propel Thunder in Loss to Kings

By Chris Becker
4 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Unexpected Pick at No. 4

By Nick Crain
8 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Gilgeous-Alexander's Notches X Points, Thunder Fall to Kings

By Ross Lovelace
17 hours ago
Isaiah Roby
News

Thunder Showcase Offensive Improvements, Bright Future in Recent Stretch

By Chris Becker
Feb 28, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann
News

LISTEN: Thunder Basketball Returns, Shai's "Plan A"

By The Uncontested Podcast
Feb 28, 2022
Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Darius Bazley Coins Himself Best Rapper In NBA, Mike Muscala Offers In-House Competition

By Ben Creider
Feb 28, 2022
Tre Mann, Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
News

Thunder Gameday: Hosting Kings With Final Standings Implications

By Nick Crain
Feb 28, 2022