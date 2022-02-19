WATCH: Daigneault's Reaction to Josh Giddey's Triple Doubles

Josh Giddey has been the top rookie in the western conference for three months in a row and its looking like it will go to four. He recorded three consecutive triple doubles in his last three contests. Giddey now joins Oscar Robertson as the only rookie to ever record three consecutive triple doubles in their first season.

Mark Daigneault said,”the triple double stuff is just a byproduct of how he’s playing, he sniffs rebounds which is important for guards.”

Being 6’8” Giddey does have a height advantage for his position. This makes it easier for him to snatch rebounds and see over opposing defenders to pick the best passes for his teammates. These abilities, along with his length, have shown that Giddey holds a lot of potential in this league.

