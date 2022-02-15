Skip to main content

WATCH: Darius Bazley Underrated Performance in Madison Square Garden

Darius Bazley records double digits in each of his last six games.

Darius Bazley has re-entered the Thunder’s starting lineup due to various injuries on the roster. Despite this he’s been playing some of his most consistent basketball. He has scored double digits in each of his last six games and his most impressive performance was in Madison Square Garden.

Josh Giddey gave him props by saying,”he’s really shooting the ball well now so when he provides that offensive threat and you know combine it with his defensive abilities he’s a handful for other teams.”

Bazley finished eight-of-17 and scored 23 points for the team. He even scored a buzzer beater to end the fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime. It was because of this influential play that Oklahoma City ultimately won the game in New York.

Not only was Bazley active offensively, but he was a key contributor to the Thunder’s defense. Snatching eight rebounds, Bazley was very effective on both sides of the court.

Although his game will not be well remembered due to the accolades his rookies teammates Tre Mann and Giddey recieved. Bazley was a huge reason OKC stayed in a close game with the Knicks. If he can stay consistent offensively, Bazley could play a big part in the Thunder’s future. 

