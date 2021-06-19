Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Even Sam Presti Couldn't Have Predicted Lu Dort's Jump

The second year guard from Arizona State has gone from undrafted to a cult hero in Oklahoma City.
Author:
Publish date:

Sam Presti deserves a lot of credit for his player evaluations for the Oklahoma City Thunder over the years. 

But even he won't take credit for the Lu Dort phenomenon. 

After the former Arizona State Sun Devil went undrafted, he's become a key cog in the Oklahoma City machine, a development which the Thunder General Manger credited entirely to Dort's work ethic and competitive spirit. 

