WATCH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Bookends Rookie Year in Utah

As a rookie this season Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s first NBA game was against the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

“It was kind of crazy because even like today yesterday I was just kind of like thinking like this was my first like, first game I played in my NBA career. So it's kind of like the feelings were different because my first game I was like kind of nervous,” Robinson-Earl said.

Even though Robinson-Earl was not very confident in his first regular season game, he gave some efficient minutes. Scoring 10 points in 13 minutes, he displayed from early on he will make the most out of the time he’s awarded.

It’s almost a storybook ending that Robinson-Earl faced Utah once again at practically the end of the season. One of the best tests to see just how much he’s developed.

Robinson-Earl said,”just being able to come out here and just being a little more seasoned and kind of knowing what's going on and just kind of having a role on the team which is you know, it's just a lot of fun being able to go out there and compete every night.”

On Wednesday night, Robinson-Earl shot six-of-ten from the floor and shot a nice 66.7 percent clip from the perimeter. This gave him 18 points while only playing 16 minutes.

Noticing the difference in shot selection and overall comfortability between his first Utah matchup to his last one has been day and night. Robinson-Earl has greatly improved his offensive aggression and has added some finesse to his game as well.

