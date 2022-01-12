WATCH: Josh Giddey Finding His Shot

Since Josh Giddey has returned from health and safety protocols his offense has been incredibly more efficient. During the month of December Giddey averaged 38 percent from the field and 23 percent from the perimeter.

Yet in his last five games Giddey has averaged 48 percent from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc.

“Starting off I was kind of worried about what people think,” Giddey said,”but now it's just like it's out of my head, I shoot the ball freely so make or miss it’s onto the next shot for me.”

By becoming more patient with his shot selection Giddey has shown improvement in reading NBA defenses. Making more buckets while attempting less shots only grows his offensive presence.

