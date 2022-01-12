Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Giddey Finding His Shot

Giddey averaging 45 percent from beyond the arc.

Since Josh Giddey has returned from health and safety protocols his offense has been incredibly more efficient. During the month of December Giddey averaged 38 percent from the field and 23 percent from the perimeter.

Yet in his last five games Giddey has averaged 48 percent from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc.

“Starting off I was kind of worried about what people think,” Giddey said,”but now it's just like it's out of my head, I shoot the ball freely so make or miss it’s onto the next shot for me.”

By becoming more patient with his shot selection Giddey has shown improvement in reading NBA defenses. Making more buckets while attempting less shots only grows his offensive presence. 

Recommended for You

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Josh Giddey
Video

WATCH: Josh Giddey Finding His Shot

2 minutes ago
Chris Paul, OKC Thunder
News

Chris Paul Calls Season With Thunder His Proudest

5 hours ago
KCP, OKC Thunder, Washington Wizards
News

Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell Have 'Physical Altercation' at Halftime Against Thunder

13 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drive
News

Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 Points Not Enough For Thunder in Washington

15 hours ago
Mamadi Diakite
News

Thunder Tracker: Mamadi Diakite Back in OKC

16 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski vs Dallas
News

Thunder Forward Aleksej Pokusevski Reassigned to G-League

19 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Among Top Young Players to Build Around

Jan 11, 2022
Washington Wizards, OKC Thunder, Bradley Beal, Lu Dort
News

Thunder Gameday: OKC Kicks off Eastern Conference Stint Against Wizards

Jan 11, 2022