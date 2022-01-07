Skip to main content
WATCH: Kenrich Williams is an X Factor in OKC

Kenrich Williams almost lands a double double against Minnesota.

Kenrich Williams is not the flashiest player on the roster but his skill set has become unique for the Thunder. His nickname “Kenny Hustle” has become the heartbeat of the second unit. Williams high level of intensity on every play re-energizes each player alongside him.

"He's obviously a big part of this team," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said,"when we win games he's usually really good.

Against the Timberwolves, Williams shot 50 percent from the field, grabbed nine rebounds, four steals, and finished with 10 points. When his defensive tenacity is matched with offensive efficiency, Williams becomes an essential piece to the Thunder’s success.

