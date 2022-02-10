WATCH: Maledon Finally Cashes in 'the Invisible Work'

One player for the Thunder that has been in separate for a confidence boost is Theo Maledon. From coming and going from both the Blue and the Thunder, Maledon has needed to see that all these minutes spent training in both camps was paying off. He finally got to see the fruits of his labor against the Raptors where he scored a season high of 18 points.

Mark Daigneault said,“I was happy to see him have the night he had.”

Before this game, Maledon had combined for nine points in his last five contests. Yet having this kind of a night can revitalize a player’s confidence, especially when going three-of-seven from behind the arc and 44 percent from the floor. This could be the boost that Maledon needed to become more aggressive on offense.

