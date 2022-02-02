Skip to main content

WATCH: Multiple Thunder Players Record Double Figures Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort leads OKC with 18 points in their comeback win against Portland.

Oklahoma City rallied a 36 point comeback in their victory over the Trail Blazers without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This left room for other players on the roster to step and fill his void collectively. Thunder rookie Josh Giddey was given the reins to the offense and finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

“A lot of guys on the scoreboard,” Giddey said,”there wasn’t one guy that had 30 points. I think we shared it pretty well. We got a lot of good looks.”

Another rookie that performed admirably in the starting lineup was Tre Mann. He provided some additional energy to the offense by recording 13 points on four-of-ten shooting. Lu Dort remained a steady presence and led OKC with 18 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Yet coming off the bench, Darius Bazley added a nice spark to the team and finished with 15 points. Bazley was Oklahoma City’s most efficient shooter recording five-of-seven from the floor and shooting 75 percent from the perimeter.

If the Thunder can continue to have multiple players shoot in double figures, the team will be in good hands while Gilgeous-Alexander heals.

