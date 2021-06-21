Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Strategy to Move Up in the NBA Draft

With a record number of first round draft picks, Sam Presti said the Thunder will always be aggressive on draft night.

The Thunder will continue to stay aggressive on draft night.

At least, that's how Sam Presti said the organization looks at the NBA Draft.

Oklahoma City now possesses 18 future first round picks after trading Al Horford and Moses Brown for Kemba Walker. At his end of the season exit interview, Presti laid out his strategy for trying to leverage those picks for better players in the NBA Draft.