Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Strategy to Move Up in the NBA Draft

With a record number of first round draft picks, Sam Presti said the Thunder will always be aggressive on draft night.
Author:
Publish date:

The Thunder will continue to stay aggressive on draft night. 

At least, that's how Sam Presti said the organization looks at the NBA Draft. 

Oklahoma City now possesses 18 future first round picks after trading Al Horford and Moses Brown for Kemba Walker. At his end of the season exit interview, Presti laid out his strategy for trying to leverage those picks for better players in the NBA Draft. 

Cade Cunningham
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Lays Out OKC's Strategy to Move Up in the NBA Draft

Generic
Draft Coverage

Mock Draft: Thunder Land Forward of Future

Evan Mobley, USC Trojans
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Evan Mobley is the Top Consolation Prize

Ty Jerome
News

Watch: Thunder's Ty Jerome Looks Up To Lillard, Curry As He Expands Range

Evan Mobley
Draft Coverage

NBA Combine: Who Will Participate and How to Watch This Week's Combine

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Rewind: End of an Era

Cade Cunningham, Davion Mitchell
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Keeping Cade Cunningham in Oklahoma

Lu Dort vs Philadelphia 76ers
Video

Watch: Even Sam Presti Couldn't Have Predicted Lu Dort's Jump