Watch: Sam Presti Sounds Off on Mark Daigneault's First Year as Thunder Head Coach

Getting dealt a difficult hand, Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti was pleased with his first year head coach.
Going about normal business amidst a pandemic was difficult for everyone in the NBA. But as the Oklahoma City Thunder adjusted, they had to do it under the guidance of a first-year head coach. 

Mark Daigneault was elevated to the position after OKC parted ways with Billy Donovan, and General Manager Sam Presti loved what he saw in year one. 

Calling on his experience in the G-League, Presti praised how Daigneault navigated the ever-changing roster, and even shared a story which illustrates how creative Daigneault and his staff got this season. 

Presti on Daigneault
