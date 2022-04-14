WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander v. Lu Dort- Who Would Win?

When it comes to the best defender on the Thunder’s roster, the crown obviously falls to Lu Dort.

The craftiest offensive player on OKC’s roster would be none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But in one-on-one battle, who’s winning?

According to Gilgeous-Alexander,”(Dort) can guard everybody. Can’t guard me, but he’s going to be Lu (Dort).”

There’s no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the toughest covers in the NBA. When it comes to getting to rim, he’s impossible to stop.

The only one who stands a chance would be his teammate Dort.

During his exit interview when asked if he can effectively guard Gilgeous-Alexander Dort said,”100 percent, yeah. Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) is a tough one-on-one player, but there’s a lot of times I got Shai and I’m going to let him know because that’s how we play, that’s how we compete. Every time we’re on the court we’re just trying to get each other better really.”

Both players have a diverse tool kit in their prospective specialities. Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander provide each other with an amazing challenge that only allows each one to grow stronger.

But if you had to choose one player in one-on-one, who you got?

