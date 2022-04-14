Skip to main content

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander v. Lu Dort- Who Would Win?

Lu Dort says he can "100 percent" guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

When it comes to the best defender on the Thunder’s roster, the crown obviously falls to Lu Dort.

The craftiest offensive player on OKC’s roster would be none other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But in one-on-one battle, who’s winning?

According to Gilgeous-Alexander,”(Dort) can guard everybody. Can’t guard me, but he’s going to be Lu (Dort).”

There’s no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the toughest covers in the NBA. When it comes to getting to rim, he’s impossible to stop.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The only one who stands a chance would be his teammate Dort.

During his exit interview when asked if he can effectively guard Gilgeous-Alexander Dort said,”100 percent, yeah. Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) is a tough one-on-one player, but there’s a lot of times I got Shai and I’m going to let him know because that’s how we play, that’s how we compete. Every time we’re on the court we’re just trying to get each other better really.”

Both players have a diverse tool kit in their prospective specialities. Dort and Gilgeous-Alexander provide each other with an amazing challenge that only allows each one to grow stronger.

But if you had to choose one player in one-on-one, who you got?

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes the Athletic's All-Under-25 Team

By Derek Parker1 hour ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

End of Season Thunder Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

By Chris Becker4 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz
Video

WATCH: Kenny Hustle's Plans in OKC

By Christine Butterfield5 hours ago
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Josh Giddey

By Ben Creider7 hours ago
Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing for the Fences

By Nick Crain11 hours ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft
News

Second Round NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Shore Up Shooting

By Derek ParkerApr 13, 2022
Tre Mann
News

End of Season Thunder Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

By Ben CreiderApr 13, 2022
Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Darius Bazley

By Chris BeckerApr 13, 2022