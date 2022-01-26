WATCH: Thunder Players All Finding Their Shot

Since this Thunder roster has been very experimental, every player has had the opportunity to play with varying OKC lineups. By building a strong chemistry each player feels comfortable playing alongside one other. That comfortability allows each player to find their shot on offense.

“When they get in the game they play a role to help the team win every possession,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said.

In the Thunder’s matchup against the Bulls, every player on OKC that touched the court scored at least one basket. Having a deep bench that can add to the offensive productivity is huge for this squad.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.